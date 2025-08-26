Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $20.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Verint Systems has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,085 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,468,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 621,707 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $10,168,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $8,758,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

