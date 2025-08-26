Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Get Vicor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Vicor has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This represents a 82.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vicor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vicor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vicor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.