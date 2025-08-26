Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.4032 billion for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

