Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 296.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

