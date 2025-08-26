Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.68. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 71,316 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1,154.0%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
