Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.68. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 71,316 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1,154.0%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $7,775,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,722,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

