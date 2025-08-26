Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $63,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

