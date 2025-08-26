VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 593.80 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 604 ($8.13). VP shares last traded at GBX 596 ($8.02), with a volume of 20,663 shares changing hands.

Get VP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 price target on shares of VP in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 832.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VP

VP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £235.19 million, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 593.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10.

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 67.30 EPS for the quarter. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VP

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.