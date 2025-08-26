Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP John Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.