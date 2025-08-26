Wedbush Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Dianthus Therapeutics

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

