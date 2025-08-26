Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 274,698 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $19,434,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 409.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 610,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,738.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 574,172 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $11,612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 247,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

