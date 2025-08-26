Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 351,097 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 249.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PRLB stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Suresh Krishna purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,093.71. This represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

