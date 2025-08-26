Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 72,850 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.84% of OceanFirst Financial worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,259 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

