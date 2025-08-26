Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 899,919 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 390.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,919 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.57% of A10 Networks worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,394,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 584,116 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after buying an additional 249,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,894,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN opened at $17.2390 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on A10 Networks

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.