Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 254,132 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4,280.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,132 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $301,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Twilio by 236.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 664,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,771 shares of company stock worth $6,727,911. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.01. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

