Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 47,551 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.42% of AtriCure worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,464. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $445,333. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

