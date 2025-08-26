Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

NYSE:KWR opened at $145.0330 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is -472.09%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

