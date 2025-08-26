Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,471 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE EL opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

