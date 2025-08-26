Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Chewy worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chewy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chewy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chewy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

