Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 44.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,095,370. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

