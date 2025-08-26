Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689,831 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 54.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

VRNT stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

