Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.64% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6%

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

