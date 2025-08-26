Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $457.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $465.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.89 and a 200-day moving average of $410.34. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

