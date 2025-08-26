Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,353 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.77% of CVB Financial worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,752,000 after buying an additional 400,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,822,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after buying an additional 874,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. The trade was a 8.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

