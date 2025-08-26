Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $608.6050 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

