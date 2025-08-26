Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Radian Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Radian Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,469.28. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,905.05. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

