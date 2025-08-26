Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.78 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,428.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 448,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,398.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 411,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 384,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreCivic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic Price Performance

NYSE:CXW opened at $20.4360 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

