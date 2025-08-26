Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $8,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,457,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $61.1320 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,184.05. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

