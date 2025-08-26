Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 833,190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,805,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 493,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,873 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE HMY opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.