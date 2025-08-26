Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Hims & Hers Health worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 397,310 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $58,403,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,967,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 540,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392,857 shares of company stock valued at $71,746,999. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIMS opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

