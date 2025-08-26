Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.48 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.34% of Criteo worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Criteo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Criteo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Criteo by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $64,939.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.43. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.