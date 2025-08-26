Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.34% of OrthoPediatrics worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, CFO Fred Hite bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.41 per share, with a total value of $98,525.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 213,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,591.65. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

