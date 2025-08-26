Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BX stock opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

