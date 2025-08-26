Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $24.18 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $383.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $390.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.58.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

