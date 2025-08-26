Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $21.60 Million Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI stock opened at $28.6240 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

