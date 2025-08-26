Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 35,145 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after buying an additional 384,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,074,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,374,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

