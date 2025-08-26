Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,985,212.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,057.56. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $467,862.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,030.43. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $4,466,111. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

