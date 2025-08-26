Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.1%

CSL stock opened at $393.08 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average of $369.80.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.