Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,578 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.2%

IP stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -494.60 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Get Our Latest Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.