Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in UGI Corporation $UGI

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of UGI worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 284,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 534,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 93,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $35.1350 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.