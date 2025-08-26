Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,179 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.