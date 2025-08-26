Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27,522.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $251.7830 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $256.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

