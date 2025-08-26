Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,554,578 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.