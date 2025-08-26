Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 124,810 Shares of CTS Corporation $CTS

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 124,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CTS were worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,655,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 7,434.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. CTS Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of "Hold".

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

