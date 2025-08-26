Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 26,041 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,321,000 after buying an additional 153,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,163,000 after buying an additional 177,250 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

