Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 271,118 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.89% of MBX Biosciences worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 600,438 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 313.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114,904 shares in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBX opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $466.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.