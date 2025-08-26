Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 520,582 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,486,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,582 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,344.54. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $13.1650 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

