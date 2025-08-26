Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,708 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,708 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.37.

Five Below stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

