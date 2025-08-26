Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 701,507 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.34% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

