Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

PMT opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

