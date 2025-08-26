Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

